* Deal could involve large one-off purchase of Russian gas

* Price would likely be $268.50-$485.50/1,000 cubic metres

* Deal would ideally ensure supplies over peak winter period

* Russia cut off Ukraine's supplies in June

* Gazprom shipments to EU customers have wavered (Updates throughout with detail, quotes, chart)

By Julia Fioretti, Barbara Lewis and Henning Gloystein

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 25 The European Commission aims to propose an interim solution to the gas row between Russia and Ukraine at talks it is brokering in Berlin on Friday, to avert a winter gas supply crisis.

If the mood of the talks is constructive, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said he hoped for a deal on gas supplies until April 2015 to cover the peak-demand winter season. Sources said a deal could involve a one-off purchase from Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June because of a row over Ukraine's unpaid gas bill. Oettinger has brokered a series of talks between the two sides.

EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said an interim solution could involve the EU buying enough Russian gas to safeguard Ukrainian and European supplies during the winter months, at roughly market prices.

Oettinger did not give details of the deal he was proposing, but told a Brussels conference the plan was "to have a package to avoid any lack of supply between October and April next year".

An interim solution would leave unsolved the issue of Ukraine's gas debts to Russia, which would still have to be settled by international arbitration.

Ukraine would pay a price, the sources said, somewhere between its old deal with Gazprom of $268.50 per thousand cubic metres and the price Gazprom subsequently demanded of $485.50, which is much higher than the average most Western utilities pay of less than $400 per thousand cubic metres.

Analysts say Ukraine needs 5 billion to 20 billion cubic metres (bcm) of extra gas, depending on how cold the weather is, to get through winter without supply disruptions.

Depending on price and volume, that means such a one-off deal would earn Gazprom $1.34 billion to $9.71 billion in gas revenues.

If Ukraine's looming gas shortfall could be resolved, EU supplies would also be safe, analysts say, as the bloc's storage sites -- which are filled to an average of over 90 percent -- could be used to meet internal demand instead of supporting Ukraine.

Whether a deal can be struck, however, depends on Russia. The sources said EU rules on pipeline ownership and a competition case against Gazprom remained major irritants to Moscow.

NORWAY CAN HELP A LITTLE

Thursday's conference in Brussels was also attended by Tord Lien, the Norwegian energy minister, who said that in the event of a supply crisis because of the Russia-Ukraine dispute, Norway might be able to export slightly more gas, but not much.

"The capacity on the gas pipeline system is generally more or less fully utilised during winter," Lien told reporters.

"But of course I'm sure if this situation (involving Russia) should develop, then there would be a slight increase in production and exports from the (Norwegian) Continental Shelf."

Norway has said that helping the EU in a crisis would depend on commercial considerations, but there probably would be financial justification for Norway to maximise its output, which is between 100 bcm and 112 bcm annually, Lien said.

"If a more strenuous situation should develop, the prices will probably increase and the operators on the Continental Shelf will of course do what they can to both help their friends in Europe and also to maximise their own profits," he said.

Russia is the European Union's biggest energy supplier, providing about a third of its oil and gas. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier.

Roughly half of the Russian gas supplied to the EU is pumped via Ukraine, raising the risk that the supply cut-off to Kiev could have knock-on effects for the EU.

So far, EU supplies have been comfortable, but EU officials are nervous there could be a shortfall in the event of a severe winter. Already Gazprom has been varying the amounts it supplies to customers in the bloc.

The European Union has been working on a strategy to make its energy supplies more secure, reduce reliance on Russia and improve storage levels.

Oettinger on Thursday repeated comments made earlier this year that it could be wise to increase the minimum natural gas storage requirement for EU nations to the equivalent of 60 days' demand compared with 30 days now.

(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Dale Hudson and William Hardy)