MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's Gazprom Energoholding,
which manages the power generating assets of gas monopoly
Gazprom, has decided to source its gas turbine spare
parts locally instead of relying on imports, the company said on
Wednesday.
The European Union and the United States announced further
sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, targeting its energy,
banking and defence sectors in the strongest international
action yet over what they say is Moscow's support for rebels in
eastern Ukraine.
Moscow denies supporting the rebels.
"Work on import substitution ... is aimed at securing
long-term orders with Russian scientific research organisations
and other companies for the development and production of high
technology products," the company said in a statement.
Uralsky Turbine Factory will produce its gas turbine spare
parts, while its power generating assets - Mosenergo, TGK-1 and
OGK-2 - have signed long-term agreements for maintenance service
with another local firm, TER-Service, it said.
The combined value of these contracts is about 10 billion
roubles ($281 million), it said. Gazprom Energoholding did not
name the previous supplier of the gas turbine spare parts.
($1 = 35.6410 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and
Louise Ireland)