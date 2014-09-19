REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
MOSCOW, Sept 19 The share of Russian gas in Europe's overall imports will exceed 64 percent this year and will continue to rise, the chief executive officer of Gazprom said on Friday.
"I am absolutely convinced that our presence in the European market will grow," Alexei Miller, CEO of Russia's top gas producer Gazprom told a business forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in televised remarks.
He said that the share of Russian gas in European imports has increased by 17 percent in the past four years.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.