BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
MOSCOW, April 22 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday that issues of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine's rebel-held eastern regions remain unresolved and that Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz owes it $174.2 million for those supplies.
Gazprom also said it wants to study the possibility of direct supply contract with those regions. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CEO David Demshur's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.6 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oer7bh] Further company coverage: