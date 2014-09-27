* Russia and Ukraine made progress in gas talks
* Price of $385 per 1,000 cubic metres could be agreed
* Sides differ on terms and amount of payments
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 27 Alexei Miller, head of Russia's
top natural gas producer Gazprom, has warned of
possible disruptions of Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine
next winter, due to low volumes of the fuel in Ukrainian gas
storage facilities.
His comments, aired on Saturday by Russian state-owned TV
channel Rossiya-24, a day after European Commission-brokered gas
talks in Berlin, may indicate Moscow and Kiev are far from
completely resolving their differences over conditions for gas
supplies to Ukraine.
Miller also said Russia and Ukraine still differ over how
and when payments for Russian gas should be made, despite some
progress in Friday's talks.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on
Friday a deal would involve Kiev paying $2 billion for Russian
gas by the end of October and a further $1.1 billion by the end
of the year, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) putting
up guarantees.
Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June because of a
row over Ukraine's unpaid gas bill. Around half of Russian gas
exports to Europe go via Ukraine, and pricing spats in the past
led to Russian gas flows disruptions to the EU.
"The situation is very hard. Even if the deal is signed
under those conditions which we are talking about, it does not
100 percent guarantee that there are no disruptions of gas
transit to Europe," Miller said.
He also said Ukraine must have at least 18 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of gas before the end of the winter in storage to
provide for safe Russian gas transit to Europe, adding that Kiev
needs to pump an additional 7 bcm there.
Ukraine has said it has more than 16.6 bcm of gas in storage
as of Sept. 25.
Ukraine Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said after the talks
there was no agreement yet with Russia over the price and
differences remained over the payment of debts, but Ukraine was
prepared to compromise and he expected questions over the
proposed deal to be settled by next Tuesday.
Miller said Kiev is ready to agree on a proposed price of
$385 per 1,000 cubic metres, a $100 discount to the price which
Russia has charged since April. This is still higher than $350
Gazprom expects this year for its gas in Europe on average.
However, the Gazprom chief said Ukraine wants to start
paying $1.5 billion and only after the first month of supplies,
while Gazprom insists on prepayments. "Those are absolutely
different positions," Miller said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)