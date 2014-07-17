(Adds details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW, July 17 Gazprombank, Russia's third
largest bank by assets, said on Thursday new U.S. sanctions were
not affecting the stability of its operations and finances, and
the central bank promised support if needed.
The imposition of the new sanctions on Wednesday means
Gazprombank and VEB will no longer be able to raise medium- and
long-term financing from U.S. institutions.
"Sanctions do not have any material impact on Gazprombank's
operations and financial standing," Gazprombank said in a
statement. VEB declined to comment.
Gazprombank added that it was working normally, serving all
its clients' needs, including operations via international
payment systems.
Earlier on Thursday, the world's two largest credit and
debit card companies Visa and MasterCard said the
new sanctions were not affecting their Russian operations.
Russian parliament passed a law this year forcing the two
companies to keep hundreds of millions of dollars at the central
bank as collateral after disruptions in bank-card payments at
some Russian banks following earlier sanctions.
The central bank, which holds the world's fourth largest
gold and foreign exchange reserves, promised to support the
banks hit by the latest round of sanctions if necessary.
"We have an extensive number of (monetary) tools... to
maintain a stable situation with banks' liquidity," Mikhail
Sukhov, a deputy chairman at the central bank, was quoted as
saying by RIA news agency.
In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to support
major domestic banks by allowing them to convert subordinated
central bank loans received during the 2008-09 global financial
crisis into perpetual debt.
