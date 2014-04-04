KIEV, April 4 Ukraine's gross domestic product
(GDP) could grow 3 percent in 2015 if the country undergoes the
structural reforms needed to stabilise its economy, World Bank
analyst Anastasia Holovach told a news conference in Kiev.
"If measures are taken to provide macroeconomic
stabilisation together with structural reforms, GDP will grow 3
percent in 2015," she said.
Any slowdown in the implementation of reforms could lead to
further depletion of currency reserves, she added.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice,
Editing by Thomas Grove)