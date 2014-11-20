BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
KIEV Nov 20 Ukraine's central bank chief said on Thursday that the economy, hit by a separatist war in the east which has affected production of steel and other vital exports, was expected to shrink by 4.3 percent next year.
"This year, according to our forecasts, gross domestic product will be minus 7.5 percent and for next year our forecast is minus 4.3 percent," Valeria Gontareva told an investment forum. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get rich quick, because they tend to lose the money even more quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that truly has a long-term impact.
LONDON, March 20 The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.