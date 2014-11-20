(Adds further, quotes, context, new throughout)
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV Nov 20 The scale of further European Union
finanical aid to Ukraine will depend on the government's ability
to push through promised reforms, the EU envoy said on Thursday,
as the central bank forecast the war-torn economy shrinking 4.3
percent in 2015.
International lenders, together with the European Union,
have already offered billions of dollars to support the
Ukrainian economy, which is reeling from the cost of fighting a
separatist rebellion following the ousting of a government known
for corruption and economic mismanagement.
Kiev promised to crack down on corrupt practices and reform
state institutions in exchange for the $27-billion international
funding package, but has since warned it may need more funds due
to the financial burden of the war.
The exact level of further EU assistance will depend on the
will of the government to push through reforms critical to
long-term stability, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Jan Tombinski said
at an investment forum organised by CFA Society Ukraine.
"The scale of our engagement depends closely on the
determination of the Ukrainian side to run through the programme
of reforms ... We measure the determination mainly through
implementation, not through adoption of legislative acts," he
said.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk last week promised reform
would be a key focus of the new government, due to be formed in
the coming weeks.
However he warned that the economy was unlikely to grow
before 2016, a forecast corroborated by central bank chief
Valeria Gontareva on Thursday who said gross domestic product
would fall 4.3 percent next year.
The World Bank's chief representative for Ukraine, Qimiao
Fan, said the top priority should be the gas sector and state
energy firm Naftogaz.
"The deficit of Naftogaz is more than three times as much as
the (national) budget deficit... with tariff increases and the
restructuring of Naftogaz you can actually kill three or even
four birds with one stone," Fan said.
Naftogaz is a significant burden on Ukraine's finances - the
finance ministry has had to issue 97 billion hryvnias ($6.4
billion) in local bonds to recapitalise the company this year.
The central bank's Gontareva said the economy would shrink
7.5 percent this year, following zero growth in 2013. She
increased the inflation forecast for 2014 to 25 percent from 19,
the highest level since 2005.
(1 US dollar = 15.1000 Ukraine hryvnia)
