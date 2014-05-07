BRUSSELS May 7 The European Union is open to holding more talks with Ukraine, Russia and the United States to try to defuse the crisis in Ukraine, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday.

"What we are doing is keep(ing) open the track of negotiations and dialogue. We are even open to the idea of a second Geneva meeting. We are open to this idea and will work with colleagues on the possibility of it," Van Rompuy told a news conference with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)