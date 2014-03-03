BRIEF-Sears says historical operating results raise doubt over co's going concern ability - SEC filing
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
BERLIN, March 3 A "contact group" proposed by Germany to work on resolving the Ukraine crisis would open channels of communication between Moscow and Ukraine's new government which so far have been limited to just one phone call, a German spokeswoman said.
"The contact group is important because we need not only a dialogue with Russia but also a dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," said a foreign office spokeswoman said on Monday.
"There are no direct channels and therefore the contact group is important to enable trust-building measures between both governments."
Angela Merkel's spokesman said that when the chancellor raised the idea during a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the president was receptive. Such a group could be composed of states and international organisations, Berlin said.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's government plans to announce spending freezes of 30 billion to 35 billion reais ($9.7 billion to $11.3 billion) this week to help meet part of its 2017 budget deficit target, the Senate leader said on Tuesday.