HAMBURG Aug 27 Germany's farmers are unlikely to suffer significant damage from Russian sanctions restricting food imports from western nations in retaliation for the West's response to the Ukraine crisis, Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt said on Wednesday.

German farmers are generally taking a relaxed view of the sanctions and Germany is looking for new markets to replace Russia, Schmidt said on German television channel ARD.

"Overall, only 0.5 percent of our (agricultural) production has until now gone to Russia," Schmidt said, adding that milk and meat exports would be most affected.

"I will be travelling to open up new markets for our producers," he said. "I will shortly be in China, where there is great interest in German food and produce." (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman)