Updates with quotes, details, background
By Andreas Rinke
STRALSUND, Germany May 10 Germany and France
are ready to agree more extensive sanctions against Russia if a
planned presidential election in Ukraine on May 25 is foiled,
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Francois Hollande said on
Saturday.
In a joint statement, they agreed to support tougher
sanctions against Russia - affecting areas such as energy,
defence, financial services and engineering - than European
Union leaders outlined at a meeting in Brussels on March 6.
"We would be ready to take further sanctions against Russia
if the May 25 elections in Ukraine fail," Merkel said at a joint
news conference with Hollande in the Baltic port of Stralsund,
although sanctions would not be "an end in themselves".
Germany, which relies on Russia for 40 percent of its
natural gas supplies, has been seen as hesitant to ratchet up
and broaden sanctions, which are opposed by most Germans. Stern
magazine reported German growth could be cut by 0.9 percentage
points this year if tougher sanctions are imposed.
The May 25 election is to choose a successor to President
Viktor Yanukovich, the pro-Russian president of Ukraine toppled
by unrelenting protests. Russia then seized and annexed
Ukraine's Russian-majority Crimea region, citing threats from
what it called far-right extremists in the new Kiev government.
Western countries responded by imposing limited sanctions
against Moscow targeting some Russian political and business
leaders and interests seen as involved in the Ukraine crisis.
But pro-Russian separatists have since stirred turmoil in
eastern Ukraine, declaring autonomous republics in what the West
sees as an attempt by Moscow to cement Russian domination there,
much as occurred in Crimea, and thwart a nationwide election.
Merkel and Hollande called on Russian President Vladimir
Putin to personally intervene to ensure that the election takes
place across the whole of Ukraine. Merkel said Putin had taken
encouraging steps by appealing to pro-Russian militants to
suspend a planned autonomy referendum on Sunday.
"But the Russian president has to send more signals of
de-escalation," Merkel said. Hollande added that he and Merkel
were both doing all they could to impress on Putin what is at
stake now in Ukraine.
"There is a European position," said Hollande, brushing off
suggestions from Poland that Germany is not acting decisively
enough in the Ukraine crisis.
In an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper, Polish
President Bronislaw Komorowski said: "I don't have much
understanding for the way that some Germans are viewing Russia.
It's better to put out the fire now than to wait for a larger
fire to spread to other nations. We can't just stand by and
watch when a nation (Ukraine) is being blackmailed with
brutality and military power right in front of our front door."
In their statement, Merkel and Hollande said they would draw
the "appropriate consequences" if the election was scuttled.
"If there is no internationally recognised presidential
election, that would unavoidably lead to a further
destabilisation. Germany and France are in agreement that if
that is the case, then corresponding consequences would be drawn
as outlined by the European Council on March 6, 2014."
