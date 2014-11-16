BERLIN Nov 16 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Sunday he does not believe tighter sanctions
against Russia will help resolve the Ukraine crisis even though
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday the European Union is
considering further sanctions.
Gabriel, Germany's Vice Chancellor and the leader of the
centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) that shares power with
Merkel's conservatives, told German TV network ARD that he did
not believe sanctions will move Russia President Vladimir Putin.
Merkel and Gabriel and their two parties that have an
overwhelming majority in parliament have until now generally
been in agreement on sanctions, even though German industry has
opposed them. It is not yet clear what impact Merkel's new
stronger comments at the G20 meeting in Brisbane will have.
Gabriel, who is the SPD's likely candidate to challenge
Merkel in 2017, also criticised NATO "sabre-rattling" on the
border to Russia, adding a political solution was needed.
"I can't see how that would help us move forward
economically," Gabriel said when asked about tougher sanctions.
"That will only make the situation more difficult."
Gabriel said he backed the course pursuing dialogue with
Putin that Merkel and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier,
a senior figure in his SPD party, have pursued.
"It's right that Angela Merkel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier
are focusing on dialogue - and not confrontation as others are,"
he said. "For example I think it's totally wrong to react with
permanent NATO sabre-rattling on the Russian border."
European leaders including Merkel warned at a weekend G20
meeting in Brisbane, Australia of more sanctions unless Russia
ends its support for pro-Russian separatist rebels. EU foreign
ministers will meet on Monday to consider further steps,
including additional possible sanctions on Russia.
"The present situation is not satisfying," Merkel told
reporters in Brisbane. "At present the listing of further
persons is on the agenda."
Steinmeier, who will fly to Moscow and Kiev next week, said
in a separate interview with Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the
economic pressure on Russia was already immense. He added that
he does not expect EU foreign ministers to back new sanctions.
"That's not on the agenda but we will discuss a list of
eastern Ukrainian separatists whose access to assets and freedom
to travel would be curtailed," he said.
Previous sanctions against Russia aimed at sectors like oil
and banking, as well as individuals close to Putin, are
squeezing its economy as falling oil prices are straining the
budget and the rouble has plunged on financial markets.
Gabriel said the sanctions are hurting Russia far more than
Germany. He said only four percent of Germany's foreign trade is
with Russia, though some sectors had been hit hard.
Gabriel said the economic situation was deteriorating in
Russia due to the sanctions. "They won't be able to hold on like
that for a long time," he said.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Stephen Powell)