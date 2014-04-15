BERLIN, April 15 Russia should distance itself
from pro-Russian separatists who have seized public buildings in
eastern Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
"It would be good if Russia distanced itself from the
violent and unlawful actions of pro-Russian demonstrators,"
Steinmeier said in an interview with German weekly Die Zeit.
The uprising in eastern Ukraine began eight days ago but has
accelerated sharply in the past 48 hours, with separatists
seizing ever more buildings, including arsenals filled with
weapons. They have met little opposition.
