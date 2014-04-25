BERLIN, April 25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday that she told Russian President Vladimir Putin
that Russia had not done enough to implement the Geneva accord
and that further sanctions against Russia must be contemplated.
At a news conference in Berlin with Poland's Prime Minister
Donald Tusk, Merkel said Russia has the means to convince the
pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine to take a peaceful route.
"I spoke to the Russian president this morning and made
clear again that on the one hand Ukraine has taken a whole
series of steps to implement the Geneva accord but on the other
side I see no Russian backing for the accord which would of
course have an effect on the separatists in Ukraine," she said.
"Russia has the power, or could have the power, to bring the
separatists on to a peaceful path of discussions about the
constitution and preparations for elections, but such signals
are unfortunately lacking."
Merkel added: "We will therefore have to react. This will be
a joint European action and an action by the G7...because of the
lack of progress we will have to contemplate further sanctions
within the second stage of sanctions."
(Reporting Alexandra Hudson and Erik Kirschbaum)