BERLIN Aug 17 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday before a meeting with his
counterparts from Ukraine, Russia and France that a political
solution to the standoff in eastern Ukraine remained far off.
"The situation in Ukraine remains difficult. The news from
today shows that we are far from an end to the conflict. People
are still dying. We have no ceasefire. We are far away from a
political solution," Steinmeier said.
He also expressed hope that an agreement could be reached on
allowing a Russian humanitarian aid convoy into Ukraine, saying
"we will see this evening if the final obstacles can be
overcome."
"It would be good if this humanitarian aid could arrive
where it is needed, in Luhansk, in Donetsk and other cities in
eastern Ukraine," he added.
Ukraine and Russia have been at loggerheads for days over
the convoy of 280 Russian trucks, with Kiev warning that it
could be a Trojan Horse for Russia to get weapons to rebels, a
notion Moscow has dismissed as absurd.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller; Writing by
Noah Barkin)