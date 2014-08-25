BERLIN Aug 25 Germany condemned the public
parading of Ukrainian government prisoners of war in
separatist-held Donetsk on Sunday as quite likely a war crime, a
spokesman for the foreign ministry in Berlin said on Monday.
"It's quite probable," Martin Schaefer told a government
news conference when asked if that had been a war crime. "It is
completely distasteful and it's just not done."
In Donetsk on Sunday about 100 people introduced over a
public address system as Ukrainian prisoners-of-war were marched
through the city's central Lenin Square.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Stephen Brown)