BERLIN Aug 27 The flow of Russian forces and
weapons into Ukraine is a major problem and Moscow must ensure
that it stops, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference
that a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday between Russia President
Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko was a good
first step towards resolving the crisis but that concrete steps
must follow.
"The pre-condition for an effective two-way ceasefire is
that Russia has to make its contribution to de-escalate and that
there is an agreement to secure the border," Seibert said.
"It's long overdue that this border is properly secured and
that all forms of military support for the separatists over this
border end. Russia has a big responsibility for that."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Noah Barkin and Erik
Kirschbaum)