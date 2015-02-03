BERLIN Feb 3 Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Tuesday her government's position that Germany would not arm Ukraine to fight pro-Russian separatists but favoured diplomatic solutions such as the threat of tougher economic sanctions if the situation gets worse.

"Germany will not send Ukraine any deadly, lethal weapons, as I said yesterday," she told a news conference.

"We are focusing on a diplomatic solution and the foreign ministers have made clear that if the situation gets even worse ... then it will be necessary to work on further sanctions," she said. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers)