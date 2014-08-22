BERLIN Aug 22 The German government expressed
concern about the pace of reform in Ukraine on the eve of a
visit by Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying Berlin was considering
offering additional aid to rebuild the country but that Kiev
needed to deliver on promised changes.
Merkel is due to travel to Ukraine on Saturday, her first
trip there since the country's crisis erupted roughly half a
year ago, triggering the worst confrontation between Russia and
the West since the Cold War.
Her spokesman described the trip as a "signal of support"
for President Petro Poroshenko and said the German leader's main
goal was to help bring about a ceasefire between Ukrainian
troops and pro-Russian separatists battling in the east.
"On top of that, there will also be a discussion about more
concrete forms of support" to rebuild the country, Seibert said,
adding that this would go beyond previously agreed aid from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Seibert was not asked about news, only just breaking as the
briefing began, of Russian aid trucks crossing the border into
Ukraine without Kiev's permission
Berlin expressed concern about Kiev's reform drive, pointing
to recent resignations of top officials, including Economy
Minister Pavlo Sheremeta and the government's anti-corruption
chief Tetyana Chornovol.
"We have noticed, with some concern, in recent days that two
senior politicians have resigned from their posts. The reason
they gave was that their attempts to see through comprehensive
reforms in Kiev, of Ukrainian society and of the economy, could
not succeed as they had hoped," said Martin Schaefer, a
spokesman for the foreign ministry.
"We have a great interest in helping Ukraine, but we also
expect that Ukraine delivers what they have promised us and the
international community, even if there is resistance in some
quarters," he added.
Kiev must implement a wide range of economic reforms as part
of a $17 billion IMF loan package, but has had to divert
substantial funds to its fight against the pro-Russian
insurgency.
The economy contracted by 4.7 percent in the second quarter
of this year and the government has accused separatists of
trying to do additional economic damage by attacking mines,
power stations, railways and bridges in the industrial east.
Seibert said an agreement on better border controls was the
main hurdle to a ceasefire and reiterated a long-standing demand
that Russian President Vladimir Putin use his influence to
prevent the smuggling of arms into Ukraine.
The spokesman said Germany continued to believe that the
conflict could not be solved by military means. Sources told
Reuters on Thursday that Merkel would press Poroshenko during
her visit to exercise restraint in Kiev's battle with
pro-Russian rebels, in part out of concern that Putin could
retaliate if the separatists were crushed.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; editing by Ralph Boulton)