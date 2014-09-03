BERLIN, Sept 3 Germany will deliver protective
equipment and medical aid to Ukraine's army, a government
spokeswoman said on Wednesday, one day before a NATO summit in
Wales where leaders will discuss how to respond to the conflict
with Russia in eastern Ukraine.
"The German government has several requests to export
protective gear for Ukrainian armed forces. Departments have
already concluded the assessment with a positive outcome," said
the spokeswoman.
A request for mobile military hospitals has also been
agreed, she said.
The Nordwest Zeitung daily had reported that Germany would
supply protective vests as well as medical aid and mobile
hospitals.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out sending arms and has
said there will be no military solution to the crisis.
Western countries accuse Moscow of sending armoured columns
of troops into Ukraine, where the momentum in a five-month war
shifted last week decisively in favour of pro-Russian rebels,
who are now advancing on a new front towards a major port.
NATO leaders are expected to respond to the Ukraine crisis
by agreeing to create a "spearhead" rapid reaction force that
could be sent to a hotspot in just two days.
The defence alliance will also continue short-term measures
including sending more fighter aircraft to the Baltics and
stepping up military exercises in eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Dominic Evans)