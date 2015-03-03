BERLIN, March 3 Western leaders agreed on
Tuesday that they would be ready to impose further sanctions on
Russia over Ukraine if there was a further escalation in the
crisis, a German government spokesman said.
The statement from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
spokesman came after leaders of Germany, France, Britain, the
United States, and Italy, as well as the head of the European
Council, discussed the Ukraine crisis in a video conference.
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said the leaders had
stressed that the implementation of the Minsk agreement and
existing sanctions against Russia were closely linked. "This
means the sanctions can only be lifted if the Minsk agreement is
fully implemented. At the same time, they confirmed they were
ready to apply further sanctions in the case of a renewed
escalation," Seibert said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)