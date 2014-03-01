UPDATE 2-East Libyan forces say they have retaken oil ports
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Updates with LNA saying it has retaken ports. Add air strikes, other details)
BERLIN, March 1 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned on Saturday that developments in Ukraine over the past few hours were dangerous and urged Russia to explain its intentions regarding its troops in the Crimea region.
"The situation in Crimea in particular has become considerably more acute. Whoever pours more oil onto the flames now, with words or actions, is consciously aiming for further escalation of the situation."
"Everything Russia does in Crimea must be in keeping with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and treaties on Russia's Black Sea fleet," he said.
"We are holding the Russian government to its public statements on this. And this entails also that Russia provides without delay complete transparency over the movements of its troops in Crimea, as well as its goals and intentions behind these."
DUBAI/WARSAW, March 14 State-owned Qatargas has agreed to double volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to Poland's gas firm PGNiG to 2 million tonnes per year at a price that may have positive impact on PGNiG's bottom line, the companies said.
* Investors watching to see whether OPEC will extend cuts (Updates with comment on Saudi output, latest prices)