BERLIN, March 2 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday the situation in Ukraine
was "extremely dangerous" and he urged Russia to desist
transgressions of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial
integrity.
"It is urgently necessary that all those responsible desist
from taking further steps that can only be seen as a
provocation," Steinmeier said in a statement.
"Anything else would lead to an escalation with uncertain,
possibly dramatic consequences."
Steinmeier also said Russia had no right to deploy its
military in Ukrainian sovereign territory beyond the rules of
the treaty on the Russian Black Sea fleet.