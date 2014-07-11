BERLIN, July 11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in a phone call late
on Thursday to keep a sense of proportion in his actions against
separatists and to protect civilians, a German government
spokesman said on Friday.
"The Chancellor urged President Poroshenko to maintain a
sense of proportion in his legitimate actions against the
separatists and to protect the civilian population," German
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.
"Both agreed that talks of the contact group ... are
urgently needed now in order to begin the implementation of
Poroshenko's peace plan and a mutual ceasefire," he said.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Alexandra Hudson; Editing
by Stephen Brown)