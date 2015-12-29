BERLIN Dec 29 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned on Tuesday that the ceasefire in
eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian government forces and
pro-Russian separatists was becoming more fragile.
Steinmeier, in a statement, condemned violations of the
ceasefire over the Christmas holiday. "I urgently call on all
sides to strictly adhere to the ceasefire in the interests of
people in the conflict areas," he said.
Germany, with France, Russia and Ukraine, brokered the
ceasefire at talks in the Belarussian capital Minsk last
February as the basis for a possible lasting settlement of the
crisis.
More than 9,000 people have been killed in the conflict
which erupted in April 2014 after a Moscow-backed president fled
power in the face of street protests in Kiev.
Steinmeier pointed to progress in military de-escalation and
the withdrawal of weapons by the two sides, but said important
questions still had to be resolved.
These included agreeing on a special law for local elections
in parts of the east controlled by separatists and improving the
humanitarian situation.
"Even if the situation in eastern Ukraine has disappeared
from the headlines, there is no reason to sit back ... The
ceasefire is increasingly fragile," he said.
He called on all sides to release prisoners and hostages, to
lift limits on the registration of aid organisations in the east
and to get the water supply back there.
"We must continue to work so that the local elections take
place at the beginning of 2016 and the Minsk package of measures
is completely implemented," he said.
