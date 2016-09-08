(Adds quotes, background)
BERLIN, Sept 8 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday that a lot of work was
still "urgently needed" to get a ceasefire fully implemented in
eastern Ukraine where Ukrainian government forces confront
Russian-backed separatists.
Steinmeier, who visits Ukraine next week in an effort to
arrange a new high-level meeting between Germany, France,
Ukraine and Russia, voiced dissatisfaction over slow progress to
resolve the conflict in which more than 9,500 people have been
killed.
"I think everyone involved ... isn't and can't be satisfied
with the implementation of the Minsk agreement," Steinmeier told
reporters, referring to a peace accord brokered by leaders of
the countries in the Belarussian capital in 2015.
"We have experienced long periods of standstill and when
progress has been made, it has been in millimeters. None of us
... can allow or see any benefit in standing on the spot when it
comes to implementing the agreement," he said after meeting
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.
Steinmeier travels to Ukraine next week with his French
counterpart to discuss if, and when, a new round of high-level
talks among the four powers can be arranged.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week his country
would continue to support new talks among the four leaders aimed
at ending the fighting.
"With regard to the implementation of the Minsk agreement,
we also have to talk about the special status law, the local
election law, the amnesty law ... we both know that a lot of
work will be necessary to ultimately come together on this
point," Steinmeier said.
Steinmeier said concrete progress had to be made before
calling a meeting of the four countries.
"We can only do that when we have enough substance to come
together at this level. We're checking that at the moment and
we're working on getting this substance and that's one of the
reasons why I will be in Ukraine," said Steinmeier.
