GENEVA, March 4 Germany's Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he welcomed reports of a pullback
of Russian troops involved in a military exercise in western
Russia on Tuesday, though he said he had no official
confirmation of the move.
Steinmeier was speaking shortly after what he termed
"difficult, long and serious" talks with Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov here on Monday.
"It is important to explore every possibility to prevent a
collapse into violence," Steinmeier told reporters.
Earlier Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered
the troop pullback, an announcement that appeared intended to
ease East-West tension over fears of war in Ukraine.
On the question of sanctions against Russia, Steinmeier
said: "I think that if we don't see decisive steps in the next
one-and-a-half days in terms of coming to an international
agreement, for example on the creation of a contact group with
which Russia is ready to work, then I think the discussion among
leaders in the European Council will indeed lead to measures
being taken."
