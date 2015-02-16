BERLIN Feb 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday that the situation in eastern Ukraine remained
fragile and that the path to a comprehensive peace would be
"extremely difficult".
"The situation is fragile. Particularly with regard to
Debaltseve this is not unexpected", Merkel said during a news
conference in Berlin, referring to a strategic railway junction
in eastern Ukraine where ongoing fighting was reported.
"It was always clear that much remains to be done. And I
have always said that there are no guarantees that what we are
trying to do succeeds. It will be an extremely difficult path."
