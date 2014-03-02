BERLIN, March 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday of breaching
international law with "unacceptable Russian intervention" in
Ukraine, a German government spokesman said on Sunday.
Russian forces have bloodlessly seized Crimea - an isolated
Black Sea peninsula with a majority of Russian speakers and
where Moscow has a naval base.
"The chancellor called upon the Russian President again to
respect Ukraine's territorial integrity," deputy government
spokesman Georg Streiter said in a statement after a phone call
between the two leaders.
Putin accepted Merkel's proposal to establish a
"fact-finding mission" like a contact group, possibly under the
leadership of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe (OSCE), to start a political dialogue, the spokesman
said.