(Recasts with British minister, NATO general)
By Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin
MUNICH Feb 6 European defence officials warned
on Friday that arming Ukraine in its fight against pro-Russian
separatists would only inflame the conflict, but were told by
NATO's top soldier, an American general, that the West should
consider using "all tools" if diplomacy with Moscow wasn't
working.
The debate at the Munich Security Conference highlighted an
emerging rift between Europe and Washington over how to confront
Russian President Vladmir Putin as Moscow-backed rebels make
territorial gains in eastern Ukraine.
President Barack Obama is under pressure from some in
Congress to provide Kiev with lethal weapons.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen voiced Europe's
misgivings about this strategy: "Are we sure we would be
improving the situation for the people in Ukraine by delivering
weapons? Are we really sure that Ukraine can win against the
Russian military machine?"
"And would this not be an excuse for Russia to intervene
openly in the conflict?" asked the German minister.
Britain also fears that sending weapons could "escalate the
conflict", her British counterpart Michael Fallon told the
conference.
As they spoke, Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande held talks in Moscow with Putin to try to end
the conflict in Ukraine that has killed more than 5,000 people
and driven Russia's relations with the West to new lows. Their
initiative was partly prompted by the debate about arming Kiev.
NATO's top military commander, Gen. Philip Breedlove, gave
the strongest indication so far that he is - as the New York
Times reported this week - among the U.S. officials who favour
providing defensive arms and equipment to Ukraine's military.
The West has tried using diplomatic and economic measures to
put pressure on Putin, he said. "But if what is being done is
not producing what you want to gain from the conversation, then
maybe all tools in the tool bag should be used and conventional
means should not be outwardly discounted," Breedlove added.
Germany's von der Leyen questioned the strategic sense of
providing weapons to Kiev when the separatists were so
well-supplied by the Russians.
"The support with arms from Russia to the separatists is
potentially unlimited," she said. "And do we really count on
being able to provide as many arms to the Ukrainian army that
they could potential conquer the other side?"
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft)