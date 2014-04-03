MOSCOW, April 3 Germany's ambassador to Russia
has been summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry over remarks
by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble likening Russian moves in
Crimea to Nazi Germany, the ministry said on Thursday.
"We consider such pseudo-historical references by the German
minister provocative," it said in a statement. "The comparisons
by him are a gross manipulation of historic facts."
Schaeuble said Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea
region were reminiscent of Adolf Hitler's aggression in 1938
that led to the annexation of German-speaking regions of
Czechoslovakia.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)