MOSCOW, April 3 Russia protested to Germany on
Thursday over remarks by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
likening Russia's annexation of Crimea to Nazi Germany's
expansion under Adolf Hitler.
"We consider such pseudo-historical references by the German
minister provocative," the Russian foreign ministry said in a
statement. "The comparisons by him are a gross manipulation of
historic facts."
The strongly worded retort showed how far the Crimean
crisis has strained relations between Russia and Germany, the
leading European Union power and the one with the closest ties
to Moscow.
While Chancellor Angela Merkel has distanced herself from
Schaeuble's comments, she has pushed for a robust EU response to
the seizure of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine last month.
Russia conveyed its unhappiness to German ambassador
Ruediger von Fritsch who, according to the German foreign
ministry, was making his inaugural visit to the ministry in
Moscow.
Speaking on Monday to a group of students, Schaeuble
referred to the arguments used by Russian President Vladimir
Putin to justify the annexation of Crimea. Putin cited the need
to protect ethnic Russians in Ukraine, something Schaeuble said
reminded him of Hitler's vows to protect ethnic Germans in the
Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia in 1938.
"We know all about that from history," the minister said.
"Those are the methods that Hitler used to take over the
Sudetenland."
Hitler first annexed parts of Czechoslovakia where some
3 million German-speakers were living, and a year later
invaded the rest of the country.
Schaeuble's spokesman denied that he had equated Russia with
Hitler's Third Reich, and the minister himself went further in
an interview with German public broadcaster ARD on Thursday.
"I'm not so stupid that I would compare Hitler with
anybody," he said.
He added that German politicians in particular should not
draw such comparisons, and said if he had actually made a
mistake, he would apologise.
