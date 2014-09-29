(Adds quotes, details)
By Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Sept 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday there were good reasons to continue the European
Union's energy partnership with Russia for the time being but
that might change if Moscow continues to violate basic
principles.
Merkel, speaking at a news conference in Berlin with
Finland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, said that in the
medium- to long-term it might be necessary to reconsider that
energy partnership with Russia.
"There are good reasons to continue the energy partnership
with Russia," she said and noted that within the European Union
different countries had different levels of dependency on
supplies of Russian natural gas.
"It's not our goal to completely sever our dependency," she
said, noting that cooperation in the energy sector was in the
mutual interest of the EU and Russia.
"Nevertheless we have naturally to think about what we might
have to change in the medium- to long-term as far as energy
policies go if there is a continued violation of basic
principles," she said, referring to respecting national
sovereignty.
She added that it was important to keep the pressure on
Russia - and that Germany and Finland were in agreement on that.
She added that she saw no scope to relax the economic sanctions
against Russia, imposed over Moscow's policies on Ukraine.
"We are unfortunately far away from that," she said.
A rift between Russia and the West since the Ukraine
conflict has prompted European countries to look at ways to
reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas.
Russia provides around a third of the EU's oil and gas, and
40 percent of the gas is shipped through Ukraine.
