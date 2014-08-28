(Adds quotes, details)
By Andreas Rinke
BERLIN Aug 28 Europe should respond to the
apparent escalation of the conflict in Ukraine by agreeing to
further sanctions against Russia at a European Union summit this
weekend, two senior German lawmakers close to Chancellor Angela
Merkel told Reuters on Thursday.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday that
Russian forces had entered his country and the military conflict
was worsening after Russian-backed separatists swept into a key
town in the east.
Accusations of direct Russian support for the separatist
rebels in Ukraine have prompted Western governments to impose
sanctions on Moscow, despite its vehement denials.
"It's important that the EU and the West react to this
military escalation by Putin," said Norbert Roettgen, chairman
of parliament's foreign policy committee and senior member of
parliament for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).
Roettgen said in an interview with Reuters that it was clear
Russia now had a military presence in Ukraine, "with tanks and
soldiers".
"There must be new sanctions as an answer and that needs to
be discussed at the summit and, ideally, agreed to right away,"
he said.
"Any hesitation would be seen by (Russian President
Vladimir) Putin as European weakness that would encourage him to
keep going," said the conservative politician.
Germany, with close trade and energy ties with Russia, long
resisted tougher sanctions before agreeing to stronger measures
after a Malaysian airliner was shot down over rebel-held
territory in July.
Another senior CDU lawmaker, deputy parliamentary floor
leader Andreas Schockenhoff, also told Reuters that further
sanctions against Russia were needed.
"The conflict has become an undeclared war," Schockenhoff
said. "If the reports about the activities of the Russian
military in Ukraine are confirmed, then there must be tougher
sanctions against Russia."
