BERLIN May 25 Germany's finance minister sees
no reason to boost the country's defence budget due to the
Ukraine crisis, he told a magazine, warning NATO that discussing
higher spending or sending troops to eastern Europe could create
misunderstandings with Russia.
NATO's top military commander in Europe said this month that
Russia's actions in Ukraine had shown it was not acting like a
partner, and this should prompt more members of the NATO
alliance to boost their defence spending toward the agreed
target of 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
But German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Spiegel
magazine that increased spending, or raising troop presence on
NATO's eastern borders, could heighten political tensions.
"Ninety percent of the public not only in Germany and the
European Union but beyond as well would view such a step as an
aggravation of the situation," Schaeuble said. He also said he
hoped for an improvement in relations with Russia in time.
"Increasing the defence budget at the present moment would
not be a smart move. In fact it would be the opposite of what we
need," he added.
Schaeuble said countries should show sensitivity to the fact
that, because of its history and role in the two world wars,
Germany was much more reluctant to use military resources.
The Nazi past has left Germany a profoundly pacifist
country, although it has recently pledged to take a more active
role in foreign policy and international peace keeping missions.
Germany's defence spending amounted to 1.4 percent of GDP in
2013, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace
Research Institute.
