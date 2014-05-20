Putin says will nominate cenbank chief Nabiullina for new term
MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.
BERLIN May 20 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday he hoped the elections in Ukraine this week will be the harbinger of a period of stabilisation for the country and added that a further "round table" talks session will be held soon.
"We hope that in any event this election will mark the start of the stabilisation of Ukraine," Steinmeier said at a news conference in Berlin with acting Ukraine Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia.
Steinmeier added that there would be another session of the "round table" talks before the election on Sunday bringing together the government in Kiev with regional representatives.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; writing by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber)
MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.
LONDON, March 22 The dollar hit a four-month low against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday as a risk-off mood took hold across markets, with investors rethinking the "Trumpflation trade" that had pushed the greenback to a 14-year peak and stocks to record highs.
(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's inflation eased as expected in mid-March towards the center of the official target as food and fuel prices fell, government data showed on Wednesday, paving the way for a sharper interest rate cut by the central bank. Consumer prices rose 4.73 percent in the 12 months through mid-March, down from 5.02 percent in mid-February and close to the 4.5 percent target, statistics agency IBGE said. It is the lowest mid-month rate