KIEV, March 1 Ukraine has asked NATO to look at all possible ways to help it protect its territorial integrity, Foreign Minister Sergei Deshchiritsya said on Saturday.

The minister said he had held talks with officials from the United States and the European Union and then asked NATO for help after what Ukraine's prime minister described as Russian aggression.

A request had been made to NATO to "look at using all possibilities for protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and nuclear facilities on Ukrainian territory," he said.