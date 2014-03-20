KIEV, March 20 Ukrainian border guards in Crimea, under the control of Russia's military, have started redeploying to regions on the mainland, a senior official said on Thursday.

"We have started the gradual redeployment of our servicemen to the territory of Kherson and Mikolayiv regions," Pavlo Shysholin, deputy head of the state border guard service, told a news conference.

Shysholin also said about 1,000 civilians had so far left the peninsula.

