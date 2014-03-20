NEW YORK, March 20 The United States added former Gunvor owner Gennady Timchenko to its sanctions list on Thursday, raising questions about whether the move could drag his far-reaching business interests into the standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

Gunvor said Timchenko had sold all of his shares in the Swiss-based oil trading company to its chief executive, Torbjorn Tornqvist, this week, potentially deflecting any impact on the company he co-founded in 1997.

The Geneva-based company has become a major player in global commodities trade over the past decade. It began with trading oil, and has branched out to oil products, natural gas, coal and biofuels.

Below are some facts about Gunvor.

* Had a turnover of $93 billion in 2012, up from $5 billion in 2004.

* Traded around 2.5 million barrels of oil a day in 2012, according to a factsheet on the company website, the equivalent of almost 3 percent of global supplies.

* Has more than 60 global banking partners, the factsheet said, and sources crude oil from 35 countries.

* Employed more than 1,600 people in 2012.

* Owns a 100 percent stake in the Ust Luga oil products terminal in the Baltic Sea, one of the largest export points for refined petroleum into Europe from Russia.

* Owns 50 percent of the Novorossiysk terminal in the Black Sea, one of the biggest suppliers of shipping fuel in the region.

* Owns two oil refineries in Europe, a 107,500 barrel per day plant in Antwerp, Belgium, and a 110,000 bpd plant in Ingolstadt, Germany.

* Owns a $400 million stake in the Signal Peak coal mine in Montana, the United States, that it bought in 2011. Other coal mining ventures include a stake in South Africa coal miner Keaton Energy. (Reporting by Edward McAllister and David Sheppard; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)