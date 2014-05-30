(Previous ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT)
SINGAPORE May 30 Russia has withdrawn most of
its troops from the Ukrainian border, but seven battalions,
amounting to thousands of men, remain, a U.S. defense official
said on Friday.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, in Singapore to attend a
weekend security conference, has called the withdrawal of
thousands of Russian troops from the border a promising sign,
but said all troops positioned there earlier this year needed to
be moved back.
The defense official said that most of the troops had been
pulled back.
"The majority have gone," he told reporters. "But seven
battalions remain." The official said he had no figure for the
number of troops that had withdrawn. "But ... thousands still
remain," he said.
Hagel, speaking earlier on the plane taking him on a trip to
Asia and Europe, said it was known that "thousands of Russian
troops have been pulled back and are moving away. We also know
that there are still thousands of Russian troops still there
that have not yet moved.
"Any time you are moving troops away and equipment and
assets away, that's promising, but they are not where they need
to be and won't be until all of their troops that they
positioned along that border a couple of months ago are gone.
The U.S,-led NATO military alliance has previously estimated
that Russia had around 40,000 soldiers close to the border.
Ukraine's acting defense minister said on Friday that
Ukrainian forces would press ahead with a military offensive
against rebels in the east until peace and order had been
restored there.
Speaking after 14 servicemen, including a general, were
killed on Thursday when rebels shot down an army helicopter, the
minister, Mykhailo Koval, said: "Our given task is to bring
peace and order to the region."
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Ron Popeski)