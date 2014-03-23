* Netherlands hosts special G7 summit on Monday
* PM Rutte says sanctions would seriously hurt Russia
* Says Ukraine will not deflect focus from nuclear agenda
By Thomas Escritt
THE HAGUE, March 23 Russia has the most to lose
from the conflict over Crimea, the Dutch prime minister said on
the eve of high-level meetings in the Netherlands to be attended
by U.S. President Barack Obama.
A meeting of the G7 group of industrialised nations was
hastily bolted on to a long-planned Nuclear Security Summit last
week to give leaders a chance to discuss a response to Russia's
annexation of Crimea.
The Netherlands is not a member of the G7, but has agreed to
host Monday's talks, where Obama and his Secretary of State John
Kerry will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for
bilateral talks in The Hague.
"Russia has an economy that is highly focused on oil and
gas," Mark Rutte told Reuters in an interview on Sunday.
"It is not diversified. The growth rate has come down
considerably in the last few years. If it came to putting in
place sanctions, that would hurt Russia considerably."
Rutte's view contrasts sharply with the opinion of many
business leaders, who are wary of taking a hard stance against
the supplier of roughly a third of the EU's natural gas.
Last week, Germany's main trade body warned that full-blown
sanctions would be a "real catastrophe" for many German
companies.
European Union leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel
who played a leading role in the frustrated attempt to persuade
Russian President Vladimir Putin not to annex the Crimean
peninsula, have agreed travel bans and asset freezes on 33
people close to Putin and are preparing economic sanctions.
Washington also imposed visa bans and asset freezes on some
of Putin's inner circle, and leaders gathered in The Hague are
expected to discuss whether to impose broader measures.
They have threatened broader economic sanctions if Putin's
forces move in on other parts of Ukraine with big
Russian-speaking populations.
The G7 will be meeting without Russia, which was invited to
join the group in 1998 in what was then a sign of improving
relations between Russia and the West after decades of Cold War.
Rutte said that the tensions over Crimea would not deflect
the summit's focus away from its original purpose of agreeing a
stricter regime for monitoring nuclear materials used in power
generation and medicine.
"Russia, the U.S., and all the other participants find the
issue of nuclear security so important ... that they don't want
to let current events interfere with coming up with a strong
communique," he said.
Representatives from 53 countries will be attending the
summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders
of Germany, Japan, Britain, Canada and France.
