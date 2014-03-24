THE HAGUE, March 24 Members of the G7 will
discuss ways to reduce European dependence on Russian energy
supplies in coming weeks and months in response to Moscow's
annexation of Crimea, British Foreign Secretary William Hague
said on Monday.
He spoke following meetings by leaders from the seven
industrialized countries on the sidelines of a nuclear security
summit in the Netherlands.
Hague said the decision to hold the G8 meeting without
Russia this year is "of course a huge blow to the G8, it means
there is no G8 this year. The president of the United States was
very clear in the meeting that it will then be hard to revive
that in the immediate future."
