ATHENS, April 4 Europe must not relax in
preparing tough economic sanctions for possible use against
Russia because Moscow has not reduced tensions over Ukraine,
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Friday.
Hague, arriving for a meeting of European Union foreign
ministers, said very large numbers of Russian forces remained on
Ukraine's eastern border. There had been only a "token
withdrawal" of those forces so far and the situation remained
very dangerous, he said.
"We haven't seen real de-escalation by Russia and therefore
Europe must not relax in preparing a third tier of sanctions and
making sure we continue to have a strong and united response,"
he said, referring to tough trade and economic measures that the
EU has threatened to take against Russia if it moves beyond
Crimea into southern and eastern Ukraine.
