LONDON Feb 28 British Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on Friday he would travel to Ukraine at the weekend
to hold talks with the new leadership, after Prime Minister
David Cameron told Russia to respect the volatile nation's
territorial integrity.
"Have just spoken to Acting President (Oleksander)
Turchinov. I will travel to Kyiv on Sunday for talks with the
new government," Hague said on Twitter.
Hague's announcement followed a phone call between Cameron
and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the British
government said the two men had agreed that the elections that
the interim government has pledged to hold were the best way to
secure a positive future for Ukraine.