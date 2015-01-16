* Vaccines lacking, risk of polio and childhood diseases
* Tuberculosis on the rise, HIV/AIDS patients lack drugs
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Jan 16 Health care is collapsing after
nine months of conflict in eastern Ukraine, where a lack of
medicines and vaccines puts people at growing risk from diseases
such as polio, measles and tuberculosis, the World Health
Organization said on Friday.
Conditions are especially dire in the cities of Luhansk and
Donetsk where people are trapped with little food. The fighting
makes it hard to get to hospitals, which are often cut off from
water and electricity.
In all, 5.1 million people are affected by the humanitarian
crisis, including 1.4 million deemed highly vulnerable, the
United Nations health agency said in a statement.
"We have special concerns for children, infants, and the
lack of vaccines. Ukraine in the past month had no vaccines in
the country, we are warning," Dr. Dorit Nitzan, WHO
Representative in Ukraine, told a news briefing in Geneva.
There is a "huge risk of vaccine-preventable diseases" she
said. "Measles and polio are first on the list."
Nitzan said that as of Jan. 6, the death toll from the
conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian
separatists stood at 4,808, with 10,468 wounded, based on
reports from morgues and hospitals.
At least 32,500 people are living with HIV/AIDS in Donetsk
and Luhansk and are "at high risk for interruption of care and
control services", the WHO said, adding that only 10,000 were in
treatment before the crisis began.
Cases of tuberculosis also appear to be increasing, and an
estimated 40 percent of new TB patients are now believed to have
the multidrug-resistant form (MDR-TB), Nitzan said.
Ukraine's health ministry has asked the WHO to take over
responsibility for procuring and distributing all essential
medicines, the agency said. WHO is organising mobile emergency
units to provide primary health care in the east.
"The government had decided to cut the services to Luhansk
and Donetsk cities, to the areas under the militants' control,"
Nitzan said.
Health care workers have not received salaries since June or
July and many have fled the areas of fighting, she added.
