* Health reforms bill has stalled in parliament
* Minister says healthcare system could collapse financially
* Economy long plagued by corruption and mismanagement
* Many hospitals need repair, equipment, medicine
By Alessandra Prentice
STAIKY, Ukraine, Dec 23 Paint is flaking on the
damp walls and cracked ceilings of the small hospital in the
Ukrainian village of Staiky and much of the equipment is over 30
years old.
Running hot water is not guaranteed and the hospital,
serving about 2,800 people in Staiky and other villages, has not
been refurbished since Soviet times.
There is also little hope of a change for the better among
medical staff who rely on charitable donations, often from local
businessmen, to buy even basic medicines and the petrol needed
to visit patients in remote areas.
A reform drive launched by the Western-leaning government
installed after a pro-Moscow president, Viktor Yanukovich, was
overthrown in a popular uprising last year has become mired in
bureaucratic inertia, arguments and allegations of corruption.
"I don't know who is writing and carrying out reforms at the
top or if they have ever been to a village and seen how people
live and with what medical services," said family doctor Nadiya
Martynenko in Staiky, a cluster of dilapidated one-storey houses
on the River Dnieper, an hour's drive from the capital Kiev.
She said state funds cover only the electricity and meagre
staff salaries, and that over the past decade "they've cut
everything they could and even what they shouldn't ... it's very
precarious."
Staiky is far from unique. Soviet-era hospitals across the
country of 42 million are crumbling, underpayment of medical
staff continues to foster a system of bribe-taking and Ukraine's
poor vaccination rate has placed it on a blacklist alongside
some of the world's poorest countries, including South Sudan.
Corruption has plagued Ukraine since the country gained
independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. But under
Yanukovich, it became much worse.
Health Minister Alexander Kvitashvili, one of several
foreigners appointed to ministerial positions in the hope that
their outsider status and international experience would help
Ukraine make good on reform promises, hoped to recreate
successful reforms carried out in his native Georgia.
A year after his appointment, the health bill outlining
reforms is stuck in parliament.
"It's frustrating. There are vested interests - they're
everywhere ... Working with the parliament we differ on what a
basic understanding of reform is," Kvitashvili told Reuters.
Without a complete reboot, "financially the system will
collapse in about a year, if not faster, because there is no way
Ukraine can increase spending to a sustainable level," he said.
DEMOCRACY STRUGGLING
The stalled health bill is one of many examples of the slow
progress Ukraine is making in reforming its economy, prompting
Western backers to question Kiev's commitment to ending crooked
practices that pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy.
Squabbles in parliament have held up other bills. Some of
these are required for the disbursement of funds under a
$40-billion international bailout programme, and Kiev's Western
backers warn that its attempt to rebuild itself on transparent,
democratic lines is under threat.
Ukraine's progress has also been hampered by a conflict in
the east of the country between government forces and
pro-Russian separatists and a deterioration in relations with
Russia, which annexed the Crimea region in 2014.
The health ministry's reforms were finalised in April and
brought to parliament for approval in July but discussions have
dragged on, Kvitashvili said. As he did so, he turned off his
cellphone, its ringtone set to the theme tune from TV series
Game of Thrones, in which rival clans battle for influence.
Part of the plan focuses on separating the procurement and
delivery of health services, a system which until now has
allowed most contracts to be brokered in backroom deals with
little external oversight.
According to a report by the Anticorruption Action Center, a
Ukrainian civil society organisation, only six out of 6,500
authorized pharmaceutical companies took part in the procurement
of HIV drugs in Ukraine in 2013, sharing among themselves a
market worth $30.9 million.
The salaries of doctors are too low to eradicate the use of
bribes between patient and practitioner, which means many of the
health industry's financial dealings are done in the shadows.
"You can see head doctors driving Porsches and having Vertu
phones, but the hospitals are in an abysmal condition,"
Kvitashvili said.
The "informal" part of the healthcare economy amounts to
about $7 billion per year - more than triple the size of the
state's annual expenditure on health, he estimated.
Frustration over the lack of progress prompted Kvitashvili
to tender his resignation in the summer, only to have it
rejected by parliament.
Some commentators have said he lacks the know-how to
navigate the web of allegiances that continues to bind Ukraine's
ruling class despite avowed attempts to move on from the
political cronyism of the past.
"I believe he wants reforms, but he doesn't totally
understand the reality of Ukraine - that if someone promises
their support it doesn't mean they won't try and trip you up,"
doctor and healthcare commentator Evgeny Komarovsky said
Alexandra Ustinova, from the Anticorruption Action Center,
also said there was a conflict of interests in some of the
appointments at the ministry, such as bringing in a lawyer who
used to work for a pharmaceutical company owned by a member of
parliament from President Petro Poroshenko's party.
"CATASTROPHE"
Giovanna Barberis, the Ukraine representative of the United
Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), said
"the obstacles (to reforms) are huge and sometimes it looks
pretty grim because the pace is extremely slow."
The start of an immunisation campaign following an outbreak
of polio on Sept. 1 was delayed by several weeks, prompting
Ellyn Ogden, worldwide polio coordinator for the United States
Agency for International Development (USAID), to criticise the
"highest levels of government" for an inadequate response.
She said "no other country in the world is in such a dire
situation or shows such disregard for protecting children
against childhood diseases."
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which is
spearheaded by the World Health Organization, said: "For some
time, Ukraine has been a catastrophe waiting to happen."
Ukraine did not buy drugs, medicines or vaccines for most of
this year as the health ministry sought to approve a temporary
procurement system via international organisations to bypass the
compromised system that Kvitashvili hopes to reform.
The temporary system was finalised in late October, and
Ukraine plans to buy around $100 million of vaccines and
medicines, but severe shortages remain.
"There are no anti-diphtheria vaccines in the country,"
healthcare commentator Komarovsky said.
Meanwhile the more drastic reform bill is languishing in
parliament and Kvitashvili says his resignation is still on the
table.
"Well my letter is still there. I did not withdraw it. We
will see how the Parliament will act," he said by email.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage)