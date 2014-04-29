MOSCOW, April 29 Russian finance minister Anton
Siluanov said he sees no immediate impact on Russia's high tech
companies from U.S. sanctions imposed on Monday.
"I cannot see at the moment that any companies will suffer,"
Siluanov told journalists at the Federation Council.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Washington
would target some high tech exports to Russia as part of new
sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine, where the West says Russia
is fomenting separatist unrest.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia
will be able to replace any defence industry imports lost due to
the Ukraine crisis with its own products.
