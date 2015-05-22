Lights go out around the world for 10th Earth Hour
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
RIGA May 22 French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that pressure needed to be applied on Russia and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine to respect a ceasefire he helped broker in February.
"What is clear is that the ceasefire is not entirely respected," Hollande told reporters during an Eastern Partnership summmit in Riga.
The French leader said the situation was still very worrying in certain Ukrainian towns.
"And that is why we must act and continue to put pressure and particularly on the east of Ukraine and on Russia so that they fully respect the Minsk accord," he said.
Russia denies it is providing troops or arms to pro-Russian rebels who launched a separatist uprising in April of last year. It accuses Kiev of breaching the February Minsk ceasefire agreement. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.